Daftar Nominasi dan Pemenang Piala Oscar 2022

Ajang The Academy Awards (Piala Oscar) di Los Angeles, AS, telah digelar Minggu malam (27/3) waktu setempat atau Senin (28/3) pagi WIB. Berikut daftar nominasi dan pemenang (dicetak tebal) anugerah bergengsi bagi insan perfilman dunia tersebut, seperti disarikan dari The Guardian.

Aktris Terbaik

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Aktor Terbaik

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Sutradara Terbaik

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Film Terbaik

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Aktis Pendukung Terbaik

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Aktor Pendukung Terbaik

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Desain Kostum Terbaik

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Tata Suara Terbaik

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Skor Asli Terbaik

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Cerita Adaptasi Terbaik

Coda (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Cerita Asli Terbaik

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Editing Terbaik

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

Tata Rias dan Rambut Terbaik

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Feature Animasi Terbaik

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Feature Dokumenter Terbaik

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Lagu/Sountrack Asli Terbaik

Be Alive (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Sinematografi Terbaik

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Film Asing/Internasional Terbaik

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Desain Produksi Terbaik

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Visual Efek Terbaik

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home