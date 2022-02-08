The Power of The Dog Dominasi Kategori Pemeran Terbaik Oscar 2022

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) sebagai induk dari ajang penghargaan Oscar telah mengumumkan nominasi pendek mereka untuk tahun ini, yang diumumkan pada Selasa (8/2) malam waktu Indonesia melalui siaran langsung Twitter mereka, dan dibawakan oleh aktris Tracee Ellis Ross dan aktor Leslie Jordan.
Berikut nominasi pemeran terbaik Oscar 2022.
Aktris terbaik:
-Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
-Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
-Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
-Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
-Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Aktor terbaik:
-Javie Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
-Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
-Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick..Boom)
-Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Machbeth)
Aktris pendukung terbaik:
-Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
-Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
-Judi Dench (Belfast)
-Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
-Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Aktor pendukung terbaik:
-Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
-Troy Kotsur (Coda)
-Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
-J.K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)
-Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog). (M-2)