2 Cara Membuka File Excel yang Terkunci Password

>Sub UnProtectWorkbook()

On Error GoTo ErrorOccured

Dim pwd1 As String, ShtName As String

pwd1 = InputBox("Please Enter the password")

If pwd1 = "" Then Exit Sub

ShtName = "Workbook as a whole"

ActiveWorkbook.Unprotect Password:=pwd1

MsgBox "The workbook's structure has been Unprotected."

Exit Sub

error occurred:

MsgBox "Workbook could not be UnProtected - Password Incorrect"

Exit Sub

End Sub