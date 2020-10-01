Over 1.000 World Leaders Gather At Horasis Extraordinary Meeting

Horasis, a global visions community dedicated to inspiring our future, announces the 2020 Horasis Extraordinary Meeting to be held virtually on 1st October 2020. The meeting will gather over 1000 selected world leaders from 70 countries including heads of state, government ministers and captains of business to devise solutions to overcome the profound economic, political and social disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Under the theme 'Unite. Inspire. Create', distinguished Horasis delegates will put forth the conceptual backbone and action platform to advance global recovery -- envisioning and implementing novel business models, new political cooperation and deep social cohesion.

“The world will not go back to a ‘new normal’ using a simplistic resetting of legacy systems,” said Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis. “Extraordinary times demand extraordinary transformation. All public, private and social sector leaders must collaborate to design strategies to lead society through these trying times.”

To this end, Horasis Extraordinary Meeting delegates will debate issues such as revitalizing economic growth, Covid-19 vaccination availability, climate change commitments, overcoming discrimination and inequality, nurturing inclusive leadership, sustainable development goals, mental health crises, and much more.

Government leaders attending the meeting include Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Hage G. Geingob, President of Namibia; Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia; Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister, Cape Verde; Iliana Iotova, Vice President of Bulgaria; Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt; Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, India; Jenny Gilruth, Minister for Europe and International Development, Government of Scotland, United Kingdom; Diego Mesa, Minister of Mines and Energy, Colombia; V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, India; Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development, South Africa, among many others.

The meeting will also be attended by hundreds of CEOs and private sector leaders including Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Group, United Kingdom; Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria; Andrew Forrest, Founder, The Metal Group, Australia; Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen, Chairman Executive Board, Aon Holding, The Netherlands; Barbara Ann Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, Wincrest Capital, Bahamas; Ronald Cohen, Chairman, Global Steering Group for Impact Investment, United Kingdom; and Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Communications, USA; among many others.

Taking place just days after the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting will honor the occasion with a dedicated session on multilateralism in times of Covid-19 featuring Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan; Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia; and Fabrizio Hochschild, Under-Secretary General, Special Adviser on Preparations for 75th United Nations Anniversary. Other confirmed UN officials include Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; Nikhil Seth, Executive Director, United Nations Institute for Training and Research; Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General, World Meteorological Organization; Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General, United Nations Office at Geneva; and António Vitorino, Director General, International Organization for Migration (IOM).

António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, will kick off the Horasis summit with a very special welcome address, followed by a panel session chaired by Horasis Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter.

For over 15 years, Horasis has been one of the world's foremost platforms to explore and foster cooperation, impact investing and sustainable growth across the world. Horasis hosts six annual economic summits, including its flagship Horasis Global Meeting in Cascais, Portugal, to advance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the world today. This year’s Horasis Global Meeting was postponed due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and will take place again in Cascais in 2021.

The 2020 Horasis Extraordinary Meeting will be held virtually in partnership with RunTheWorld. (RO)