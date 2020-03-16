Cartoon Network Kampanyekan Kebersihan Diri untuk Anak-Anak

CARTOON Network telah meluncurkan sebuah pemberitahuan publik berbentuk animasi yang memfokuskan pada praktik kesehataan yang baik. Dirancang dengan tampilan yang menarik, kampanye itu berupaya membantu anak-anak memahami pentingnya menjaga kebersihan selama wabah COVID-19. Video musik itu akan tayang di Cartoon Network dan Boomerang, berawal di seluruh Asia Tenggara, Australia, dan New Zealand. Video itu juga tersedia di saluran sosial Cartoon Network dan YouTube.

Lagu rap itu menghadirkan karakter-karakter ikonik dari tayangan The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears, Teen Titans Go!, Adventure Time, dan Ben 10. Mereka membawa pesan bagi anak-anak untuk menutup mulut ketika bersin, berusaha menghindari menyentuh wajah, dan mencuci tangan dengan benar. Be clean. Be cool!

Ini lirik lagu kampanye kebersihan diri ala Cartoon Network:

Now here's a few tips so you don't get sick

We gotta fight the germs that make your nose drip

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze

And that'll put everyone at ease.

Now don't touch your eyes, your mouth or your nose

'Cuz that's where all those naughty germs go

We must wash our hands before every meal

A 20-second scrub – yeah, that's the deal

Same goes when you use the loo

Wash your hands and dry them too.

And if you're feeling ill don't go to school

Being safe and well is the No. 1 rule.

Be clean. Be cool.

Be safe. Be cool! (OL-1)