Tiongkok Karantina Kota Pusat Penyebaran Virus Korona

TIONGKOK menempatkan Kota Wuhan di bawah karantina yang efektif, Kamis (23/1), untuk menangkal penyebaran virus pneumonia misterius yang mematikan.

Otoritas menangguhkan penerbangan ke luar, operasional bus umum, dan jadwal kereta api dalam langkah drastis untuk menghentikan penyebaran penyakit menular yang telah menewaskan 17 orang itu.

Warga tidak tidak diperbolehkan meninggalkan kota berpenduduk 11 juta jiwa itu tanpa alasan khusus. Padahal, jutaan orang Tiongkok umumnya bepergian atau mudik untuk merayakan liburan Tahun Baru Imlek mendatang.

Penyakit pernapasan itu telah menyebar ke bagian lain Tiongkok, dengan beberapa kasus di negara lain termasuk Amerika Serikat.

Ada lebih dari 500 kasus yang dikonfirmasi dan 17 orang telah meninggal.

Dikenal untuk saat ini sebagai 2019-nCoV, virus dipahami sebagai jenis baru virus corona.

Lebih dari 570 orang telah terinfeksi virus di seluruh Tiongkok--dengan sebagian besar kasus ditemukan di Wuhan. Pasar makanan laut yang menjual hewan liar secara ilegal telah diidentifikasi sebagai pusat penyebaran.

Virus corona telah menyebabkan kekhawatiran karena kemiripannya dengan SARS, yang menewaskan hampir 650 orang di seluruh daratan Tiongkok dan Hong Kong pada 2002-2003.

Seperti SARS, penyakit ini dapat ditularkan di antara manusia melalui saluran pernapasan.

Kasus pertama virus baru ini dikonfirmasi pada 31 Desember dan sejak itu telah terdeteksi di Jepang, Makau, Korea Selatan, Taiwan, Thailand, dan Amerika Serikat.

Organisasi Kesehatan Dunia (WHO) pada Rabu (22/1) menunda keputusan tentang apakah akan mengumumkan darurat kesehatan global--instrumen langka yang hanya digunakan untuk wabah terburuk.

Setelah pertemuan komite darurat di Jenewa, kepala WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mengatakan pihak mereka masih membutuhkan informasi lebih lanjut. (AFP/OL-1)

Asked about the transport shutdown, he added: "By having a strong action not only will they control the outbreak in their country but they will also minimise the chances of this outbreak spreading internationally."

The emergency committee will meet again from 1100 GMT after its chair Didier Houssin said the experts were split over declaring a public health emergency.

<p/><hl2>- Airport screening -</hl2><p/>With hundreds of millions of people travelling across China this week for the Lunar New Year holiday, the National Health Commission also announced measures to contain the disease -- including sterilisation and ventilation at airports and bus stations, as well as inside planes and trains.

The illness is mainly transmitted via the respiratory tract and more than 500 cases have now been reported, with the majority in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province.

The virus has also been detected in Japan, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.

The Chinese government has classified the outbreak in the same category as the SARS epidemic, meaning compulsory isolation for those diagnosed with the illness and the potential to implement quarantine measures.

But they still have not been able to confirm the exact source of the virus.

Michael Ryan, head of the WHO's health emergencies programme, said: "There are many unknowns to address in this event including clinical severity and the true extent and nature of disease transmission".

Countries have intensified efforts to stop the spread of the pathogen -- known by its technical name 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Passengers are facing screening measures at five US airports and a host of transport hubs across Asia.

European airports from London to Moscow have also stepped up checks and Nigeria, which has many citizens working in China, said it would start checks at entry points.

<p/><hl2>- China 'commendable' -</hl2><p/>The WHO has confirmed that the virus can be passed between people, at least those in close contact.

However, animals are suspected to be the primary source of the outbreak.

A Wuhan market is believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

A price list circulating online in China for a business there lists a menagerie of animals or animal-based products including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf puppies and rats. It also offered civets, the animal linked to SARS.

"We already know that the disease originated from a market which conducted illegal transaction of wild animals," said Gao Fu, director of the Chinese centre for disease control and prevention.

He said it was clear "this virus is adapting and mutating".

WHO chief Tedros said there was "stability" for the moment.

"We don't see any significant variation but at the same time we also believe that we have to be cautious," he said.

Tedros also praised China's openness about the outbreak as "commendable".

But a senior State Department official said Washington was "still concerned as far as transparency in the Chinese government" goes.

<p/><hl2>- Masks selling out -</hl2><p/>Health authorities are urging people to wash their hands regularly, avoid crowded places, get plenty of fresh air and wear a mask if they have a cough.

Anyone with a cough or fever was urged to go to hospital.

In Wuhan, city authorities made it mandatory to wear a mask in public places on Wednesday, according to state-run People's Daily.

In response to skyrocketing demand for masks -- which were starting to sell out at pharmacies and on some popular websites -- China's industry and information technology ministry said it would "spare no effort in increasing supply", state media reported.

In Wuhan, the local government has cancelled major public activities, including Women's Olympics football qualifiers scheduled for February 3-9 which have been moved to the eastern city of Nanjing.