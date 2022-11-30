Lagu Natal Indonesia dan Barat Terpopuler Sepanjang Masa

NATAL adalah sebuah perayaan akhir tahun yang dinanti orang. Dalam menyambut dan juga memeriahkan natal, sering identik dengan kado, pohon natal, dan salju. Selain itu, musik dan lagu natal juga adalah hal yang juga sering menjadikan natal semakin meriah.
Berikut ini adalah daftar lagu natal populer yang dapat dinyanyikan untuk menyambut natal yang akan datang.
Lagu Natal Bahasa Indonesia
1. Dia Lahir Untuk Kami
Dia lahir untuk kami
Dia mati untuk kami
Dia bangkit untuk kami semua
Dia itu Tuhan kami
Dia itu Allah kami
Dia Raja diatas segala Raja
Dia itu firman Allah
Yang turun ke bumi
Yang jadi sama dengan manusia
Dia Yesus sobat kami
Dia Yesus Tuhan kami
Sang Penebus
Juruselamat dunia
2. SEORANG ANAK TELAH LAHIR
Seorang anak t’lah lahir untuk kita
Seorang putera dib’rikan
Lambang pem’rintahan di atas bahuNya
Dan namaNya pun disebut orang
Penasehat ajaib
Allah yang perkasa
Bapa yang kekal
Raja damai
Sambutlah Dia Yesus Tuhan
Jurus’lamat dunia
3. MALAM KUDUS
Malam kudus
Di langit bertaburan
Bintang kemilau
Terang gemerlap
Terpancar kini
Sinar pengharapan
Yang dinantikan
Sekarang genap
Dan bangsa yang lelang
Beroleh harap
Melihat fajar kini merekah
Mari sujud..
Dengar kidung malaikat
Malam.. mulia..
Malam Kristus lahir
Malam.. mulia...
Malam, malam mulia
Malam kudus
Di langit bertaburan
Bintang kemilau
Terang gemerlap
Malam kudus
Datangnya kebenaran
Janji Ilahi
Sekarang genap
Dan kini dunia
Dalam kegelapan
Menyambut Dia
Juru S'lamatnya
Mari sembah
Dengar kidung malaikat
Malam.. kudus..
Malam yang cemerlang
Malam.. kudus...
Malam lahir Yesus
4. HAI DUNIA GEMBIRALAH
Hai dunia, gembiralah dan sambut Rajamu!
Dihatimu terimalah! Bersama bersyukur,
Bersama bersyukur, Bersama sama bersyukur!
Hai dunia, elukanlah Rajamu, Penebus!
Hai bumi, laut, gunung lembah, bersoraklah terus,
Bersoraklah terus, bersorak-soraklah terus!
Janganlah dosa menetap di ladang dunia,
Sejahtera penuh berkat berlimpah s’lamanya,
Berlimpah s’lamanya, berlimpah-limpah s’lamanya.
Dialah Raja semesta, besar dan mulia.
Masyhurkanlah, hai dunia, besar anug’rahNya,
Besar anug’rahNya, besar besar anug’rahNya.
5. DARI PULAU DAN BENUA
Dari pulau dan benua,
Terdengar selalu t'rus.
Lagu pujian semua,
Bagi nama penebus.
Gloooooooria, muliakan tuhan,
Gloooooooria, in excelsis deo,
Gloooooooria, muliakan tuhan,
Gloooooooria, in excelsis deo,
Tinggi tinggi dalam surga,
Tent'ra tuhan yang kudus,
Tak lelah menyanyi juga,
Di hadapan penebus.
Laskar tuhan yang perkasa,
Tinggikan panglimanya,
Pujian surga dan dunia,
S'mua diterimanya.
6. HAI SIARKAN DI GUNUNG
Hai, siarkan di gunung
Di bukit dan di mana jua
Hai, siarkan di gunung
Lahirnya Almasih
Di waktu kaum gembala
Menjaga dombanya
Terpancar dari langit
Cahaya mulia
7. GITA SORGA BERGEMA
Gita Sorga Bergema
Gita sorga bergema
Lahir Raja Mulia
Damai dan Sejahtera
turun dalam dunia
bangsa-bangsa bangkitlah
dan bersoraklah serta
permaklumkan Kabar Baik
Lahir Kristus T'rang ajaib
Gita sorga bergema
Lahir, sang Raja Mulia
Yang di sorga disembah
Kristus, Raja yang baka
lahir dalam dunia dan Maria bundaNya
Dalam daging dikenal
Firman Allah yang kekal
dalam Anak yang kecil nyatalah Imanuel
Gita sorga bergema, "Lahir Raja mulia!"
Raja Damai yang besar
Surya Hidup yang benar
menyembuhkan dunia
dalam naungan sayapNya
tak memandang diriNya
bahkan maut dit'rimaNya
lahir untuk memberi hidup baru abadi
Gita sorga bergema, "Lahir Raja mulia!"
8. HAI KOTA MUNGIL BETLEHEM
Hai kota mungil Betlehem
Betapa kau senyap
Bintang di langit cemerlang
Melihat kau lelap
Namun di lorong g'lapmu
Bersinar T'rang baka
Harapanmu dan doamu
Kini terkabullah
Sebab bagimu lahir Mesias
Tuhanmu
Malaikatlah penjagaNya
Di malam yang teduh
Hai bintang-bintang fajar
B'ritakan Kabar Baik
Sejahtera di dunia!
Segala puji naik
Tenang di malam sunyi
T'rang sorga berseri
Demikianlah karunia
Bagimu diberi
DatangNya diam-diam
Di dunia bercela
Hati terbuka dan lembut
'kan dimasukiNya
Ya Yesus, Anak Betlehem
Kunjungi kami pun
Sucikanlah, masukilah
Yang mau menyambutMu
Telah kami dengarkan
Berita mulia
Kau beserta manusia
Kekal selamanya
9. SLAMAT SLAMAT DATANG
S'lamat, s'lamat datang, Yesus, Tuhanku!
Jauh dari sorga tinggi kunjunganMu
S'lamat datang, Tuhanku, ke dalam dunia
Damai yang Kaubawa tiada taranya, Salam, salam!
"Kyrie eleisson": Tuhan, tolonglah!
Semoga kidung kami tak bercela
BundaMu Maria diberi karunia
Melahirkan Dikau kudus dan mulia
Salam, salam!
Nyanyian malaikat nyaring bergema
gembala mendengarnya di Efrata
"Kristus sudah lahir, hai percaya kabarku!
Dalam kandang domba kau dapat bertemu."
Salam, salam!
Datang orang Majus ikut bintangNya
membawa pemberian dan menyembah
Yang dipersembahkan: kemenyan, emas dan mur;
Pada Juru S'lamat mereka bersyukur
Salam, salam!
10. NATAL DI HATIKU
VERSE
Seperti palungan
Layakkanlah hatiku
MenyambutMu Tuhan
Seperti emas kemenyan dan mur
Biar hidupku berkenan padaMu
CHORUS
Sebab natal tak akan berarti
Tanpa kasihMu
KasihMu lahir di hatiku
Hanya bersamaMu
Yesus kurasakan selalu
Selalu indahnya natal di hatiku
BRIDGE
Bersama paduan suara surga
Ku bernyanyi
Kemuliaan di tempat maha tinggi
Dan damai sejahtera
Di antara manusia
Yang hidupnya
Berkenan kepadaMu
Lagu Natal Bahasa Inggris
1. WHITE CHRISTMAS
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten,
and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white.
2. JINGLE BELLS
Dashing Through The Snow
In A One Horse Open Sleigh
O'er The Hills We Go
Laughing All The Way
Bells On Bobtail Ring
Making Spirits Bright
What Fun It Is To Ride And Sing
A Sleighing Song Tonight
Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells
Jingle All The Way!
Oh What Fun It Is To Ride
In A One Horse Open Sleigh.
3. THE FIRST NOEL
The first Noel, the angel did say
Was to certain poor shepherds
In fields as they lay
In fields where they
Lay keeping their sheep
On a cold winter's night
That was so deep
Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel
Born is the King of Israel
They looked up
And saw a star
Shining in the the East
Beyond them far
And to the earth
It gave great light
And so it continued
Both day and night
And by the light of that same star
Three wise men came
From country far
To seek for a King
Was their intent
And to follow the star wherever it went
This star drew nigh to the northwest
O'er Bethlehem it took its rest
And there it did both stop and stay
Right over the place where Jesus lay
Then entered in those Wise Men three
Fell reverently upon their knee
And offered there in His presence
Their gold and myrrh and frankincense
Then let us all with one accord
Sing praises to our heavenly Lord
That hath made heaven and earth of nought
And with his blood mankind hath bought
4. ALL CREATION SING
All of heaven and all creation
Sing the wonders of His love
All of heaven and all creation
Sing the wonders of His love
Joy to the world! the Lord is come
Let earth receive Her King
Let ev’ry heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven and nature sing
He rules the world with truth and grace
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His, love
And wonders, wonders of His love
The wonders of His love
5. JOY TO THE WORLD
Joy to the world
The Lord is come
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart
Prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven
And nature sing
Joy to the world
The Savior reigns
Let all their songs employ
While fields and floods
Rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy
Joy, unspeakable joy
An overflowing well
No tongue can tell
Joy, unspeakable joy
Rises in my soul
Never lets me go
He rules the world
With truth and grace
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders
Wonders of His love
6. JOYFUL JOYFUL WE ADORE THEE
We sing in jubilation adoration to a joyful King
You are spinning and you are singing
Zealous love over all your children
Joyful joyful we adore Thee
God of glory Lord of love
Hearts unfold like flowers before Thee
Opening to the sun above
Melt the clouds of sin and sadness
Drive the dark of doubt away
Giver of immortal gladness
Fill us with the light of day
All thy works with joy surround Thee
Earth and heaven reflect thy rays
Stars and angels sing around Thee
Center of unbroken praise
Field and forest vale and mountain
Flowery meadow, flashing seas
Chanting bird and flowing fountain
Call us to rejoice in Thee
Mortals join the mighty chorus
Which the morning stars began
Father love is reigning o'er us
Brother love binds man to man
Ever singing march we onward
Victors in the midst of strife
Joyful music leads us Son ward
In the triumph song of life
7. SILENT NIGHT
Silent night, holy night
All is calm, all is bright
Round yon virgin mother and child
Holy infant so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Silent night, holy night
Shepherds quake, at the sight
Glories stream from heaven afar
Heavenly hosts sing alleluia
Christ the savior is born
Christ the savior is born
With the angels let us sing
Hallelujah to the king
Christ the savior is born
Christ the savior is born
8. O HOLY NIGHT
O holy night
She stars are brightly shining
It is the night
Of our dear savior's birth
Long lay the world
In sin and error pining
Till he appeared
And the soul felt its worth
A thrill of hope
The weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks
A new and glorious morn
Fall on your knees
Oh, hear the angel voices!
O night, divine!
O night when christ was born
O night, divine!
O night, o night divine!
Truly he taught us
To love one another
His law is love
And his gospel is peace
Chains shall he break
For the slave is our brother
And in his name
All oppression shall cease
Sweet hymns of joy
In grateful chorus raise we
Let all within us
Praise his holy name
Christ is the lord
Their name forever praise we
Noel, noel, and
O night, o night divine
Noel, noel
O night, o night divine
Noel, noel
O night, o holy night
9. O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL
O come all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, o come ye to Bethlehem
Come and behold Him
Born the King of angels
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord
Sing, choirs of angels
Sing in exultations
Sing, all ye citizens of heav’n above
Glory to God
Glory in the highest
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord
10. EMMANUEL HAS COME
Christmas is about His glory
Christmas is about His grace
Christmas is a gift
Of love our Father gave us
More than just another story
About a special time and place
Christmas is a time
To lift a song of praise
For God is with us
And we celebrate
The glory of His presence
Christ has come
To fill our hearts with love
He came to save us
King of kings and Lord of lords
His name is Jesus
God with us
Emmanuel has come
Angels fill the night with singing
God is reaching out to man
Bringing us a gift of hope
In Christ our Saviour
More than just a time of giving
This is God's eternal plan
And Christmas is the reason
We can sing again (OL-1)