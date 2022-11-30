Lagu Natal Indonesia dan Barat Terpopuler Sepanjang Masa

NATAL adalah sebuah perayaan akhir tahun yang dinanti orang. Dalam menyambut dan juga memeriahkan natal, sering identik dengan kado, pohon natal, dan salju. Selain itu, musik dan lagu natal juga adalah hal yang juga sering menjadikan natal semakin meriah.

Berikut ini adalah daftar lagu natal populer yang dapat dinyanyikan untuk menyambut natal yang akan datang.

Lagu Natal Bahasa Indonesia

1. Dia Lahir Untuk Kami

Dia lahir untuk kami

Dia mati untuk kami

Dia bangkit untuk kami semua

Dia itu Tuhan kami

Dia itu Allah kami

Dia Raja diatas segala Raja

Dia itu firman Allah

Yang turun ke bumi

Yang jadi sama dengan manusia

Dia Yesus sobat kami

Dia Yesus Tuhan kami

Sang Penebus

Juruselamat dunia

2. SEORANG ANAK TELAH LAHIR



Seorang anak t’lah lahir untuk kita

Seorang putera dib’rikan

Lambang pem’rintahan di atas bahuNya

Dan namaNya pun disebut orang



Penasehat ajaib

Allah yang perkasa

Bapa yang kekal

Raja damai

Sambutlah Dia Yesus Tuhan

Jurus’lamat dunia

3. MALAM KUDUS

Malam kudus

Di langit bertaburan

Bintang kemilau

Terang gemerlap

Terpancar kini

Sinar pengharapan

Yang dinantikan

Sekarang genap



Dan bangsa yang lelang

Beroleh harap

Melihat fajar kini merekah

Mari sujud..

Dengar kidung malaikat



Malam.. mulia..

Malam Kristus lahir

Malam.. mulia...

Malam, malam mulia



Malam kudus

Di langit bertaburan

Bintang kemilau

Terang gemerlap

Malam kudus

Datangnya kebenaran

Janji Ilahi

Sekarang genap

Dan kini dunia

Dalam kegelapan

Menyambut Dia

Juru S'lamatnya

Mari sembah

Dengar kidung malaikat



Malam.. kudus..

Malam yang cemerlang

Malam.. kudus...

Malam lahir Yesus



4. HAI DUNIA GEMBIRALAH



Hai dunia, gembiralah dan sambut Rajamu!

Dihatimu terimalah! Bersama bersyukur,

Bersama bersyukur, Bersama sama bersyukur!

Hai dunia, elukanlah Rajamu, Penebus!

Hai bumi, laut, gunung lembah, bersoraklah terus,

Bersoraklah terus, bersorak-soraklah terus!



Janganlah dosa menetap di ladang dunia,

Sejahtera penuh berkat berlimpah s’lamanya,

Berlimpah s’lamanya, berlimpah-limpah s’lamanya.



Dialah Raja semesta, besar dan mulia.

Masyhurkanlah, hai dunia, besar anug’rahNya,

Besar anug’rahNya, besar besar anug’rahNya.



5. DARI PULAU DAN BENUA



Dari pulau dan benua,

Terdengar selalu t'rus.

Lagu pujian semua,

Bagi nama penebus.



Gloooooooria, muliakan tuhan,

Gloooooooria, in excelsis deo,

Gloooooooria, muliakan tuhan,

Gloooooooria, in excelsis deo,



Tinggi tinggi dalam surga,

Tent'ra tuhan yang kudus,

Tak lelah menyanyi juga,

Di hadapan penebus.



Laskar tuhan yang perkasa,

Tinggikan panglimanya,

Pujian surga dan dunia,

S'mua diterimanya.



6. HAI SIARKAN DI GUNUNG



Hai, siarkan di gunung

Di bukit dan di mana jua

Hai, siarkan di gunung

Lahirnya Almasih



Di waktu kaum gembala

Menjaga dombanya

Terpancar dari langit

Cahaya mulia

7. GITA SORGA BERGEMA



Gita Sorga Bergema

Gita sorga bergema

Lahir Raja Mulia

Damai dan Sejahtera

turun dalam dunia

bangsa-bangsa bangkitlah

dan bersoraklah serta

permaklumkan Kabar Baik

Lahir Kristus T'rang ajaib

Gita sorga bergema

Lahir, sang Raja Mulia

Yang di sorga disembah

Kristus, Raja yang baka

lahir dalam dunia dan Maria bundaNya

Dalam daging dikenal

Firman Allah yang kekal

dalam Anak yang kecil nyatalah Imanuel

Gita sorga bergema, "Lahir Raja mulia!"



Raja Damai yang besar

Surya Hidup yang benar

menyembuhkan dunia

dalam naungan sayapNya

tak memandang diriNya

bahkan maut dit'rimaNya

lahir untuk memberi hidup baru abadi

Gita sorga bergema, "Lahir Raja mulia!"



8. HAI KOTA MUNGIL BETLEHEM

Hai kota mungil Betlehem

Betapa kau senyap

Bintang di langit cemerlang

Melihat kau lelap

Namun di lorong g'lapmu

Bersinar T'rang baka

Harapanmu dan doamu

Kini terkabullah

Sebab bagimu lahir Mesias

Tuhanmu

Malaikatlah penjagaNya

Di malam yang teduh

Hai bintang-bintang fajar

B'ritakan Kabar Baik

Sejahtera di dunia!

Segala puji naik



Tenang di malam sunyi

T'rang sorga berseri

Demikianlah karunia

Bagimu diberi

DatangNya diam-diam

Di dunia bercela

Hati terbuka dan lembut

'kan dimasukiNya



Ya Yesus, Anak Betlehem

Kunjungi kami pun

Sucikanlah, masukilah

Yang mau menyambutMu

Telah kami dengarkan

Berita mulia

Kau beserta manusia

Kekal selamanya



9. SLAMAT SLAMAT DATANG



S'lamat, s'lamat datang, Yesus, Tuhanku!

Jauh dari sorga tinggi kunjunganMu

S'lamat datang, Tuhanku, ke dalam dunia

Damai yang Kaubawa tiada taranya, Salam, salam!

"Kyrie eleisson": Tuhan, tolonglah!

Semoga kidung kami tak bercela

BundaMu Maria diberi karunia

Melahirkan Dikau kudus dan mulia

Salam, salam!

Nyanyian malaikat nyaring bergema

gembala mendengarnya di Efrata

"Kristus sudah lahir, hai percaya kabarku!

Dalam kandang domba kau dapat bertemu."

Salam, salam!

Datang orang Majus ikut bintangNya

membawa pemberian dan menyembah

Yang dipersembahkan: kemenyan, emas dan mur;

Pada Juru S'lamat mereka bersyukur

Salam, salam!

10. NATAL DI HATIKU

VERSE

Seperti palungan

Layakkanlah hatiku

MenyambutMu Tuhan

Seperti emas kemenyan dan mur

Biar hidupku berkenan padaMu



CHORUS

Sebab natal tak akan berarti

Tanpa kasihMu

KasihMu lahir di hatiku

Hanya bersamaMu

Yesus kurasakan selalu

Selalu indahnya natal di hatiku



BRIDGE

Bersama paduan suara surga

Ku bernyanyi

Kemuliaan di tempat maha tinggi

Dan damai sejahtera

Di antara manusia

Yang hidupnya

Berkenan kepadaMu

Lagu Natal Bahasa Inggris

1. WHITE CHRISTMAS

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the treetops glisten,

and children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write

May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be white



I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write

May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be white.



2. JINGLE BELLS

Dashing Through The Snow

In A One Horse Open Sleigh

O'er The Hills We Go

Laughing All The Way

Bells On Bobtail Ring

Making Spirits Bright

What Fun It Is To Ride And Sing

A Sleighing Song Tonight



Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells

Jingle All The Way!

Oh What Fun It Is To Ride

In A One Horse Open Sleigh.



3. THE FIRST NOEL



The first Noel, the angel did say

Was to certain poor shepherds

In fields as they lay

In fields where they

Lay keeping their sheep

On a cold winter's night

That was so deep

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel



They looked up

And saw a star

Shining in the the East

Beyond them far

And to the earth

It gave great light

And so it continued

Both day and night



And by the light of that same star

Three wise men came

From country far

To seek for a King

Was their intent

And to follow the star wherever it went



This star drew nigh to the northwest

O'er Bethlehem it took its rest

And there it did both stop and stay

Right over the place where Jesus lay



Then entered in those Wise Men three

Fell reverently upon their knee

And offered there in His presence

Their gold and myrrh and frankincense



Then let us all with one accord

Sing praises to our heavenly Lord

That hath made heaven and earth of nought

And with his blood mankind hath bought



4. ALL CREATION SING



All of heaven and all creation

Sing the wonders of His love

All of heaven and all creation

Sing the wonders of His love



Joy to the world! the Lord is come

Let earth receive Her King

Let ev’ry heart prepare Him room



And heaven and nature sing

And heaven and nature sing

And heaven, and heaven and nature sing



He rules the world with truth and grace

And makes the nations prove

The glories of His righteousness

And wonders of His love

And wonders of His, love

And wonders, wonders of His love



The wonders of His love

5. JOY TO THE WORLD



Joy to the world

The Lord is come

Let earth receive her King

Let every heart

Prepare Him room

And heaven and nature sing

And heaven and nature sing

And heaven, and heaven

And nature sing



Joy to the world

The Savior reigns

Let all their songs employ

While fields and floods

Rocks, hills and plains

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat, repeat the sounding joy



Joy, unspeakable joy

An overflowing well

No tongue can tell

Joy, unspeakable joy

Rises in my soul

Never lets me go



He rules the world

With truth and grace

And makes the nations prove

The glories of His righteousness

And wonders of His love

And wonders of His love

And wonders

Wonders of His love

6. JOYFUL JOYFUL WE ADORE THEE



We sing in jubilation adoration to a joyful King

You are spinning and you are singing

Zealous love over all your children



Joyful joyful we adore Thee

God of glory Lord of love

Hearts unfold like flowers before Thee

Opening to the sun above

Melt the clouds of sin and sadness

Drive the dark of doubt away

Giver of immortal gladness

Fill us with the light of day



All thy works with joy surround Thee

Earth and heaven reflect thy rays

Stars and angels sing around Thee

Center of unbroken praise

Field and forest vale and mountain

Flowery meadow, flashing seas

Chanting bird and flowing fountain

Call us to rejoice in Thee

Mortals join the mighty chorus

Which the morning stars began

Father love is reigning o'er us

Brother love binds man to man

Ever singing march we onward

Victors in the midst of strife

Joyful music leads us Son ward

In the triumph song of life



7. SILENT NIGHT



Silent night, holy night

All is calm, all is bright

Round yon virgin mother and child

Holy infant so tender and mild

Sleep in heavenly peace

Sleep in heavenly peace

Silent night, holy night

Shepherds quake, at the sight

Glories stream from heaven afar

Heavenly hosts sing alleluia

Christ the savior is born

Christ the savior is born

With the angels let us sing

Hallelujah to the king

Christ the savior is born

Christ the savior is born

8. O HOLY NIGHT



O holy night

She stars are brightly shining

It is the night

Of our dear savior's birth

Long lay the world

In sin and error pining

Till he appeared

And the soul felt its worth

A thrill of hope

The weary world rejoices

For yonder breaks

A new and glorious morn

Fall on your knees

Oh, hear the angel voices!

O night, divine!

O night when christ was born

O night, divine!

O night, o night divine!



Truly he taught us

To love one another

His law is love

And his gospel is peace

Chains shall he break

For the slave is our brother

And in his name

All oppression shall cease

Sweet hymns of joy

In grateful chorus raise we

Let all within us

Praise his holy name

Christ is the lord

Their name forever praise we

Noel, noel, and

O night, o night divine

Noel, noel

O night, o night divine

Noel, noel

O night, o holy night



9. O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL



O come all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, o come ye to Bethlehem

Come and behold Him

Born the King of angels

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord

Sing, choirs of angels

Sing in exultations

Sing, all ye citizens of heav’n above

Glory to God

Glory in the highest

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord

10. EMMANUEL HAS COME



Christmas is about His glory

Christmas is about His grace

Christmas is a gift

Of love our Father gave us

More than just another story

About a special time and place

Christmas is a time

To lift a song of praise



For God is with us

And we celebrate

The glory of His presence

Christ has come

To fill our hearts with love

He came to save us

King of kings and Lord of lords

His name is Jesus

God with us

Emmanuel has come

Angels fill the night with singing

God is reaching out to man

Bringing us a gift of hope

In Christ our Saviour

More than just a time of giving

This is God's eternal plan

And Christmas is the reason

We can sing again (OL-1)