Pengertian Adjective Clause, Rumus, dan Contoh Kalimat

TERDAPAT beberapa jenis klausa dalam bahasa Inggris. Salah satunya adjective clause. Adjective clause merupakan salah satu jenis dari dependent clause atau klausa yang tidak bisa berdiri sendiri dalam kalimat.

Adjective clause dikenal juga sebagai relative clause. Adjective clause berfungsi menerangkan noun atau kata benda dan pronoun atau kata pengganti pada sebuah kalimat.

Untuk membentuk informasi baru, klausa ini harus bersama dengan noun atau pronoun. Selain itu, adjective clause harus digabungkan bersama dengan relative pronoun dan relative adverb yang terdiri dari that, where, when, who, whom, whose, which.

Dua pola adjective clause

1. Relative pronoun atau adverb + S + V.

Contoh kalimat, I lost my bag whom i borrowed from her. Pada kalimat ini whom berperan sebagai relative pronoun, sementara I berfungsi sebagai subjek dan borrowed sebagai verb.

2. Relative pronoun sebagai subjek + V.

Contoh kalimat, The expired number that was signed last year is no longer valid. Pada kalimat ini relative pronoun berfungsi sebagai subjek. Sedangkan was signed berfungsi sebagai verb.

Contoh kalimat dengan adjective clause

1. This Girl, who reads a bad news, is so bad.

2. The store which is good is rented by my brother.

3. The question which has been answered by Gabriel is difficult.

4. The land which I like very much is very expensive.

5. This boy who uses the red headscarf is smart.

6. Today is independence day which was declared in 1945.

7. The girl who is very beautiful is singing to me.

8. This house is very quiet which I am interested in.

9. Fernanda met Fred at Tengkayu port where Fred works.

10. The boy, who was angry at his friend, bit his hand.

11. A 70-year-old man, whose house was recently struck by lightning, said he lost everything.

12. People who are smart follow the rules.

13. I can remember the time when cell phones didn't exist.

14. Angie has a friend whose daughter lives in China.

15. The reason why Jasson went to law school is that he didn’t want to be a doctor.

16. She is a woman who works hard to support her only child.

17. The man whom you saw last night is my uncle.

18. The blue short hair woman, whose bike had a flat tire, works as a waiter at Wendy's.

19. I still remember the day when you fell asleep in the office’s meeting room.

20. This is the reason why Alice left you for another man. (OL-14)