Lirik 10 Lagu Coldplay Terpopuler di Spotify untuk Persiapan Konser

BAND Coldplay menggelar pertunjukkan konser mereka di Jakarta, Rabu, 15 November 2023 malam ini, bertempat di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK). Berikut ini lirik 10 lagu terpopuler Coldplay di Spotify, modal penting untuk persiapan konser nanti. 1. Something Just Like This 2,32 juta kali diputar Lirik I've been reading books of old The legends and the myths Achilles and his gold Hercules and his gifts Baca juga : 22 Fakta Band Coldplay yang Kamu Perlu Tahu Spider-Man's control And Batman with his fists And clearly I don't see myself upon that list But she said, where'd you wanna go? How much you wanna risk? I'm not lookin' for somebody With some superhuman gifts Baca juga : Chris Martin Vokalis Coldplay Kedapatan Nyeker Some superhero Some fairy-tale bliss Just something I can turn to Somebody I can kiss I want something just like this Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo Oh, I want something just like this Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo Oh, I want something just like this I want something just like this I've been reading books of old The legends and the myths The testaments they told The moon and its eclipse And Superman unrolls A suit before he lifts But I'm not the kind of person that it fits She said, where'd you wanna go? How much you wanna risk? I'm not lookin' for somebody With some superhuman gifts Some superhero Some fairy-tale bliss Just something I can turn to Somebody I can miss I want something just like this I want something just like this Oh, I want something just like this Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo Oh, I want something just like this Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo Where'd you wanna go? How much you wanna risk? I'm not lookin' for somebody With some superhuman gifts Some superhero Some fairy-tale bliss Just something I can turn to Somebody I can kiss I want something just like this Oh, I want something just like this Oh, I want something just like this Oh, I want something just like this 2. Yellow 1,93 juta Look at the stars Look how they shine for you And everything you do Yeah, they were all yellow I came along I wrote a song for you And all the things you do And it was called Yellow So then I took my turn Oh, what a thing to have done And it was all yellow Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones Turn into something beautiful And you know, you know I love you so You know I love you so I swam across I jumped across for you Oh, what a thing to do 'Cause you were all yellow I drew a line I drew a line for you Oh, what a thing to do And it was all yellow And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones Turn into something beautiful And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry For you, I'd bleed myself dry It's true Look how they shine for you Look how they shine for you Look how they shine for Look how they shine for you Look how they shine for you Look how they shine Look at the stars Look how they shine for you And all the things that you do 3. Viva La Vida 1,76 juta I used to rule the world Seas would rise when I gave the word Now in the morning, I sleep alone Sweep the streets I used to own I used to roll the dice Feel the fear in my enemy's eyes Listen as the crowd would sing Now the old king is dead, long live the king One minute, I held the key Next the walls were closed on me And I discovered that my castles stand Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand I hear Jerusalem bells a-ringin' Roman Cavalry choirs are singin' Be my mirror, my sword and shield My missionaries in a foreign field For some reason, I can't explain Once you'd gone, there was never, never an honest word And that was when I ruled the world It was a wicked and wild wind Blew down the doors to let me in Shattered windows and the sound of drums People couldn't believe what I'd become Revolutionaries wait For my head on a silver plate Just a puppet on a lonely string Oh, who would ever want to be king? I hear Jerusalem bells a-ringin' Roman Cavalry choirs are singing Be my mirror, my sword and shield My missionaries in a foreign field For some reason, I can't explain I know Saint Peter won't call my name Never an honest word But that was when I ruled the world Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh I hear Jerusalem bells a-ringin' Roman Cavalry choirs are singin' Be my mirror, my sword and shield My missionaries in a foreign field For some reason I can't explain I know Saint Peter won't call my name Never an honest word But that was when I ruled the world 4. The Scientist 1,69 juta Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry You don't know how lovely you are I had to find you, tell you I need you Tell you I set you apart Tell me your secrets and ask me your questions Oh, let's go back to the start Running in circles, coming up tails Heads on a science apart Nobody said it was easy It's such a shame for us to part Nobody said it was easy No one ever said it would be this hard Oh, take me back to the start I was just guessing at numbers and figures Pulling the puzzles apart Questions of science, science and progress Do not speak as loud as my heart But tell me you love me, come back and haunt me Oh and I rush to the start Running in circles, chasing our tails Coming back as we are Nobody said it was easy Oh, it's such a shame for us to part Nobody said it was easy No one ever said it would be so hard I'm going back to the start 5. Fix You 1,3 juta When you try your best, but you don't succeed When you get what you want, but not what you need When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep Stuck in reverse And the tears come streaming down your face When you lose something you can't replace When you love someone, but it goes to waste Could it be worse? Lights will guide you home And ignite your bones And I will try to fix you And high up above, or down below When you're too in love to let it go But if you never try, you'll never know Just what you're worth Lights will guide you home And ignite your bones And I will try to fix you Tears stream down your face When you lose something you cannot replace Tears stream down your face, and I Tears stream down your face I promise you I will learn from my mistakes Tears stream down your face, and I Lights will guide you home And ignite your bones And I will try to fix you 6. A Sky full of Stars 1,27 juta 'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars I'm gonna give you my heart 'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars 'Cause you light up the path I don't care, go on and tear me apart I don't care if you do, ooh-ooh, ooh 'Cause in a sky, 'cause in a sky full of stars I think I saw you 'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars I wanna die in your arms, oh, oh-oh 'Cause you get lighter the more it gets dark I'm gonna give you my heart, oh I don't care, go on and tear me apart I don't care if you do, ooh-ooh, ooh 'Cause in a sky, 'cause in a sky full of stars I think I see you I think I see you 'Cause you're a sky, you're a sky full of stars Such a heavenly view You're such a heavenly view Yeah, yeah, yeah, ooh 7. Hymn for The Weekend 1,24 juta Oh, angel sent from up above You know you make my world light up When I was down, when I was hurt You came to lift me up Life is a drink and love's a drug Oh, now I think I must be miles up When I was a river, dried up You came to rain a flood You said, "Drink from me, drink from me" When I was so thirsty Pour on a symphony Now I just can't get enough Put your wings on me, wings on me When I was so heavy Pour on a symphony When I'm low, low, low, low I-, oh I-, oh I- Got me feeling drunk and high So high (so high), so high (so high) Oh I-, oh I-, oh I- Now I'm feeling drunk and high So high (so high), so high (so high) Oh, angel sent from up above I feel you coursing through my blood Life is a drink, your love's about To make the stars come out Put your wings on me, wings on me When I was so heavy Pour on a symphony When I'm low, low, low, low I-, oh I-, oh I- Got me feeling drunk and high So high, so high (so high) Oh I-, oh I-, oh I- Now I'm feeling drunk and high So high (so high), so high (so high) I-, oh I-, oh I- La, la, la, la, la, la, la So high, so high I-, oh I-, oh I- Now I'm feeling drunk and high So high (so high), so high (so high) That we shoot across the sky That we shoot across the That we shoot across the sky That we shoot across the (that we shoot, yeah) That we shoot across the sky That we shoot across the That we shoot across the sky That we shoot across the 8. My Universe 1,14 juta Sumber : Instagram Coldplay You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I In the night, I lie and look up at you When the morning comes, I watch you rise There's a paradise they couldn't capture That bright infinity inside your eyes Maeil bam nege naraga (ga) Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chae Na useumyeo neoreul manna (na) Never ending forever, baby You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first) And you (you), you are (you are) my universe And you make my world light up inside Eodumi naegen deo pyeonhaesseotji Gireojin geurimja sogeseo (eyes) And they said that we can't be together Because, because we come from different sides You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first) And you (you), you are (you are) my universe And you make my world light up inside My universe (do-do, do-do) My universe (do-do, do-do) My universe (do-do, do-do) (You make my world) You make my world light up inside Make my world light up inside Nareul balkyeojuneun geon Neoran sarangeuro su noajin byeol Nae ujuui neon Tto dareun sesangeul mandeureo juneun geol Neoneun nae byeorija naui ujunikka Jigeum i siryeondo gyeolgugen jamsinikka Neoneun eonjekkajina jigeumcheoreom balgeman binnajwo Urineun neoreul ttara i gin bameul sunoeul geoya Neowa hamkke naraga When I'm without you I'm crazy Ja eoseo nae soneul jaba We are made of each other, baby You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first) And you (you), you are (you are) my universe And you make my world light up inside My universe (do-do, do-do) You, you are My universe (do-do, do-do) I just want My universe You, you are my universe, and I (My universe) [Korean:] You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I In the night, I lie and look up at you When the morning comes, I watch you rise There's a paradise they couldn't capture That bright infinity inside your eyes 매일 밤 네게 날아가 (가) 꿈이란 것도 잊은 채 나 웃으며 너를 만나 (나) Never ending forever, baby You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first) And you (you), you are (you are) my universe And you make my world light up inside 어둠이 내겐 더 편했었지 길어진 그림자 속에서 (eyes) And they said that we can't be together Because, because we come from different sides You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first) And you (you), you are (you are) my universe And you make my world light up inside My universe (do-do, do-do) My universe (do-do, do-do) My universe (do-do, do-do) (You make my world) You make my world light up inside Make my world light up inside 나를 밝혀주는 건 너란 사랑으로 수 놓아진 별 내 우주의 넌 또 다른 세상을 만들어 주는 걸 너는 내 별이자 나의 우주니까 지금 이 시련도 결국엔 잠시니까 너는 언제까지나 지금처럼 밝게만 빛나줘 우리는 너를 따라 이 긴 밤을 수놓을 거야 너와 함께 날아가 When I'm without you I'm crazy 자 어서 내 손을 잡아 We are made of each other, baby You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first) And you (you), you are (you are) my universe And you make my world light up inside My universe (do-do, do-do) You, you are My universe (do-do, do-do) I just want My universe You, you are my universe, and I (My universe) [English translation:] You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I In the night I lie and look up at you When the morning comes I watch you rise There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture That bright infinity inside your eyes I fly to you every night Forgetting that it's just a dream I meet you with a smile Never-ending forever, baby You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first) And you (you), you are (you are) my universe And you make my world light up inside Darkness used to be more comfortable for me In the long shadow (eyes) And they said that we can't be together Because, because we come from different sides You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first) And you (you), you are (you are) my universe And you make my world light up inside My universe (do-do, do-do) My universe (do-do, do-do) My universe (do-do, do-do) (You make my world) You make my world light up inside Make my world light up inside What brightens me up Is the star embroidered with love called you You in my universe Make another world for me You are my star and my universe After all, this hardship is just brief Always shine bright as you are now We will follow you through this long night I fly with you When I'm without you I'm crazy Hold my hand We are made of each other baby You (you), you are (you are) my universe And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first) And you (you), you are (you are) my universe And you make my world light up inside My universe (do-do, do-do) You, you are My universe (do-do, do-do) I just want My universe You, you are my universe, and I (My universe) 9. Paradise 1,13 juta When she was just a girl, she expected the world But it flew away from her reach So she ran away in her sleep and dreamed of Para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise Every time she closed her eyes When she was just a girl, she expected the world But it flew away from her reach and the bullets catch in her teeth Life goes on, it gets so heavy The wheel breaks the butterfly, every tear a waterfall In the night, the stormy night, she'd close her eyes In the night, the stormy night, away she'd fly And dream of para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise She'd dream of para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la And so lying underneath those stormy skies She'd say, "Oh, I know the sun must set to rise" This could be para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise This could be para-para-paradise (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) This could be para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise This could be para-para-paradise (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh) This could be para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise This could be para-para-paradise (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh) 10. Sparks 731 ribu Did I drive you away? I know what you'll say You say, "Oh, sing one we know" But I promise you this I'll always look out for you Yeah, that's what I'll do I say, "Ohh" I say, "Ohh" My heart is yours It's you that I hold on to Yeah, that's what I do And I know, I was wrong But I won't let you down Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, I will, yes, I will I said, "Ohh" I cry, "Ohh" Yeah, I saw sparks Yeah, I saw sparks And I saw sparks Yeah, I saw sparks Sing it out Rencananya konser akan dimulai pukul 21.00 WIB, namun para penonton sudah bisa masuk ke area venue mulai 17.00 WIB.

