Lineup Java Jazz Festival 2023 Day 1, Ada Reality Club hingga Laufey

JAVA Jazz Festival 2023 bakal digelar kembali tahun ini. Java Jazz tahun ini bakal digelar pada 2 sampai 4 Juni 2023 di JIExpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta Pusat, festival ini bakal menampilkan sejumlah musisi Tanah Air.
Dalam festival tahun ini, Java Jazz Festival akan menampilkan 12 panggung besar yang akan dimeriahkan oleh penampilan ratusan musisi jazz terkenal baik dari dalam negeri maupun luar negeri.
Berikut daftar line up BNI Java Jazz Festival 2023 Day 1, Jumat (2/6).
Baca juga: BNI Java Jazz 2023 Bawa Ratusan Musikus di 12 Panggung
Blibli Hall
1. Reality Club (17.45 WIB)
2. Randy Pandugo (19.45 WIB)
3. Nao Yoshioka (21.45 WIB)
4. On & On: Jose James Sings Badu (23.45 WIB)
BNI Hall
1. Titi DJ with Tiyo Alibasjah & Glen Dauna Project (18.30 WIB)
2. The Chicago Experience feat. Danny Seraphine & Jeff Coffey (20.30 WIB)
3. Stephen Sanchez (22.30 WIB)
Bravo Radio Hall
1. Dua Empat (17.30 WIB)
2. Jazzmeia Horn (19.15 WIB)
3. Nate Smith + Kinfolk (21.00 WIB)
4. Mike Del Ferro Trio feat. Rega Dauna (22.45 WIB)
Cubmu Hall
1. Harry Toledo & The Turbulance of Soul (16.15 WIB)
2. Devano & Salsha (18.15 WIB)
3. 3HK Project (20.15 WIB)
4. Giacomo Turra (22.15 WIB)
Demajors Stage
1. Dhira Bongs (16.30 WIB)
2. Compadres (18.00 WIB)
3. Mad Madmen (19.30 WIB)
4. The Regards (21.00 WIB)
5. 5 Petani (22.45 WIB)
MLD Spot Stage Bus
1. Dreikids (16.30 WIB)
2. Perunggu (18.30 WIB)
3. Gangga (20.00 WIB)
4. OKAAY (21.30 WIB)
MLD Spot Hall
1. Kaleb J (17.15 WIB)
2. Kenny Gabrial "The Playgroudn Live Session" with Special Apperances BAS. BOI, Faye Risa Kotta, Eros Tjokro (19.15 WIB)
3. Rinni Wulandari (21.15 WIB)
4. GAIDAA (23.15 WIB)
Outdoor Stage
1. Jamie Aditya & His Mezzrollers (16.15 WIB)
2. Teza Sumendra (19.00 WIB)
3. D'Ray (21.00 WIB)
4. Muhammad Dompas (23.00 WIB)
Pertamina Hall
1. Ecoutez (17.15 WIB)
2. Paul Partohap (19.15 WIB)
3. Ron King Big Band (21.15 WIB)
4. Grace Kelly (23.15 WIB)
Teh Botol Sosro Hall
1. Ardhito Pramono (17.30 WIB)
2. Bob James Trio (19.30 WIB)
3. Laufey (21.30 WIB)
4. Mario Biondi (23.30 WIB)
All-Accor Limitless Stage
1. G-Pluck (16.45 WIB)
2. Gugun Blues Shelter (18.45 WIB)
3. Workshy (20.45 WIB)
4. Matt Johnson (22.45 WIB)
Wonderfull Indonesia Stage
1. Fiko Nainggolan (16.45 WIB)
2. Rafi Sudirman (18.30 WIB)
3. Littlefingers (20.15 WIB)
4. Morad (22.00 WIB)
5. ALI (23.45 WIB)
(Z-10)