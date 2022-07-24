HBO Rilis Trailer Terbaru House of the Dragon

SERIAL terbaru HBO, House of the Dragon, akan tayang di HBO Go pada 22 Agustus mendatang. Menjelang penayangan itu, HBO merilis trailer terbaru serial pendahuluan dari serial Game of Thrones itu.

Diambil dari novel Fire & Blood karya George R.R. Martin, serial House of the Dragon mengambil setting 200 tahuan sebelum peristiwa Game of Thrones, menceritakan kisah House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon dibintangi Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, dan Rhys Ifans.

Para pemeran lainnya antara lain Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn. (RO/OL-1)