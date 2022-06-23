HBO Rilis Key Art untuk Serial House of the Dragon

SERIAL HBO Original sepuluh episode House of the Dragon akan hadir berbarengan waktunya dengan di Amerika Serikat (AS) pada 22 Agustus di HBO GO.

Diambil dari novel Fire & Blood karya George R.R. Martin, serial ini mengambil latar 200 tahun sebelum peristiwa Game of Thrones, menceritakan kisah House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon dibintangi Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, dan Rhys Ifans.

Baca juga: Serial House of the Dragon akan Tayang di HBO Go Mulai 22 Agustus

Para pemeran lainnya antara lain Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

Game of Thrones meraih sukses besar dan mendapatkan banyak penggemar serta penghargaan setelah tayang delapan season sejak 2011 hingga 2019. (RO/OL-1)

