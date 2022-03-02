e-Paper
02 March 2022, 07:45 WIB

Sambut The Batman, HBO Go Hadirkan Lebih dari 30 Tayangan Batman


Basuki Eka Purnama | Hiburan

KAPOW! Batman, warga Gotham City paling terkenal mengambil alih HBO GO. Dalam rangka memeriahkan keseruan menjelang kehadiran film The Batman di sinema pada hari ini, Rabu (2/3), di layanan streaming HBO GO tersedia lebih dari 30 film dan serial Batman bagi para penggemar sang Capped Crusader.

Baca juga: Robert Pattinson Wujudkan Mimpi Masa Kecil Lewat The Batman

Mulai Selasa (1/3) sampai 13 Maret, para penggemar dapat menikmati berbagai inkarnasi di layar kaca dari tokoh Super Hero ikonik DC dan sosok alter-ego-nya, Bruce Wayne. 

Berikut adalah daftar film dan serial Batman yang bisa Anda saksikan di HBO GO

  1. Zack Snyder's Justice League
  2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition
  3. Batman Begins
  4. The Dark Knight
  5. The Dark Knight Rises
  6. Batman: The Long Halloween Part One
  7. Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two
  8. Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice is Gray
  9. The Lego Batman Movie
  10. Batman: Soul Of The Dragon
  11. Batman: Gotham Knight
  12. Batman: Death In The Family
  13. Batman: Under The Red Hood
  14. Batman: The Killing Joke
  15. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
  16. Batman: Year One (Also part of DC Kids: Batman)
  17. Batman: Mystery Of The Batwoman (Also part of DC Kids: Batman)
  18. Beware The Batman (series)
  19. Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite
  20. Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League - Gotham City Breakout
  21. Lego DC: Batman Family Matters
  22. Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & The Bold
  23. Batman: The Brave And The Bold (series)
  24. Batman Unlimited: Mech Vs. Mutants
  25. Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
  26. Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
  27. Batman: Assault On Arkham
  28. Son Of Batman
  29. Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker
  30. Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero
  31. Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm
  32. Superman/Batman Apocalypse
  33. Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
  34. Batman: Year One
  35. Batman: Mystery Of The Batwoman (RO/OL-1)
Film Batman The Batman HBO
BERITA TERKAIT
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
Copyright 2022 Media Group - mediaindonesia.com, All Rights Reserved  
rendering in 0.0297 seconds [99]