Sambut The Batman, HBO Go Hadirkan Lebih dari 30 Tayangan Batman

KAPOW! Batman, warga Gotham City paling terkenal mengambil alih HBO GO. Dalam rangka memeriahkan keseruan menjelang kehadiran film The Batman di sinema pada hari ini, Rabu (2/3), di layanan streaming HBO GO tersedia lebih dari 30 film dan serial Batman bagi para penggemar sang Capped Crusader.
Mulai Selasa (1/3) sampai 13 Maret, para penggemar dapat menikmati berbagai inkarnasi di layar kaca dari tokoh Super Hero ikonik DC dan sosok alter-ego-nya, Bruce Wayne.
Berikut adalah daftar film dan serial Batman yang bisa Anda saksikan di HBO GO
- Zack Snyder's Justice League
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition
- Batman Begins
- The Dark Knight
- The Dark Knight Rises
- Batman: The Long Halloween Part One
- Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two
- Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice is Gray
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Batman: Soul Of The Dragon
- Batman: Gotham Knight
- Batman: Death In The Family
- Batman: Under The Red Hood
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
- Batman: Year One (Also part of DC Kids: Batman)
- Batman: Mystery Of The Batwoman (Also part of DC Kids: Batman)
- Beware The Batman (series)
- Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League - Gotham City Breakout
- Lego DC: Batman Family Matters
- Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & The Bold
- Batman: The Brave And The Bold (series)
- Batman Unlimited: Mech Vs. Mutants
- Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
- Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
- Batman: Assault On Arkham
- Son Of Batman
- Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero
- Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm
- Superman/Batman Apocalypse
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
- Batman: Year One
